Iran experiences strong earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. A five-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Kashmir city, Razavi Khorasan province, Iran, Trend reports via the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

According to the institute, the earthquake, with the epicenter at a depth of six kilometers, was recorded at 13:24 (GMT +3:30).

Two assessment teams associated with the Red Crescent Society were sent to the earthquake area to examine information about possible damage.

The earthquake resulted in two fatalities and thirty injuries.

