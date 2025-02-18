Iran backs lifting obstacles to economic and trade activities in Caspian Sea - first VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Iran is in favor of removing factors that negatively impact economic and maritime trade activities in the Caspian Sea, said the country’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Trend reports.

Speaking today at the III Economic Forum of Caspian Sea countries’ prime ministers in Tehran, Aref stated that comprehensive steps can be taken to protect the Caspian Sea’s environment, prevent the reduction of water levels, and reduce waste.

He also pointed out that these actions could have a positive effect on the economic conditions of the coastal populations living along the Caspian.

The official suggested that joint research conducted by experts from Caspian Sea countries’ institutions and universities could provide the most effective solutions to these challenges.

To note, the Caspian Sea Countries Economic Forum is being held in Tehran on February 17-18, with the participation of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

