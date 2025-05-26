Iran's imports from Uzbekistan rise amid shifts in non-oil trade

Iran has seen a marked uptick in its imports from Uzbekistan, with figures soaring to over $3 million and nearly 3,000 tons in the opening month of the current Iranian year. This growth stands in stark contrast to a minor dip in Iran’s non-oil imports, showcasing Tehran’s unwavering commitment to essential goods and strategic trade partnerships.

