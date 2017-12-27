Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Dec. 27

27 December 2017 21:04 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Dec. 26
Business 26 December 17:46
Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Dec. 25
Business 25 December 17:33
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 25
Business 25 December 17:16
Weekly performance of Iranian gold & currency markets
Business 22 December 20:19
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 21
Business 21 December 17:21
Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Dec. 20
Business 20 December 20:29
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 20
Business 20 December 18:10
Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Dec. 18
Business 18 December 17:53
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 18
Business 18 December 17:35
Weekly performance of Iranian gold & currency markets
Business 15 December 15:35
Iran government emerges victorious regarding gold, currency fluctuation
Business 14 December 08:30
Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Dec. 13
Business 13 December 23:30
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 13
Business 13 December 21:00
Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Dec. 12
Business 12 December 22:30
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 12
Business 12 December 20:29
Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Dec. 11
Business 11 December 22:30
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 11
Business 11 December 18:56
Iran government emerges victorious regarding gold, currency fluctuation
Business 11 December 17:09