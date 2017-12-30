Iran becomes Turkey’s second biggest gas supplier

30 December 2017 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran - Turkey’s second biggest gas provider
Business 28 October 11:22
Iran’s March gas delivery to Turkey soars
Business 31 May 15:19
Turkey decreases Iran’s gas intake in January
Business 29 March 11:54
Iran’s oil export to Turkey up, while gas & power delivery down
Business 24 February 17:38
Iran’s gas export to Turkey unchanged in 10 months
Business 31 December 2016 11:09
Iran’s gas export to Turkey unchanged in 10 months
Business 30 December 2016 11:50
Iran restarts gas exports to Turkey
Business 1 November 2016 10:38
Iran increases gas export to Turkey by 9%
Business 5 October 2016 16:36
Iran increases gas export to Turkey
Oil&Gas 21 June 2016 14:55
Iran’s gas export to Turkey slightly up in Q1
Economy news 27 May 2016 19:53
Turkey reduces import of Russian gas
Oil&Gas 27 May 2016 17:35
Iran increases gas export to Turkey
Oil&Gas 28 April 2016 18:50
Azerbaijan increases gas supply to Turkey
Business 4 April 2016 11:29
Iran says no additional gas for Turkey amid Moscow-Ankara tensions
Oil&Gas 29 November 2015 08:33
Turkey rejects Iran's proposal to double gas import
Oil&Gas 15 April 2015 22:05
Int'l court rejects Turkey's gas claim against Iran
Oil&Gas 2 December 2014 13:01
Iran to increase gas exports to Turkey if legal dispute settled
Iran 8 March 2014 21:18
Turkey files complaint against Iran about gas export deal
Iran 9 November 2013 18:12