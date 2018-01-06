Iran’s car output increases by 16%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Over 1.104 million cars were produced in Iran during the first nine months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 22, 2017).

The figure indicates a rise by 16.1 percent as compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the Iran’s industry ministry.

Passenger cars (including sedans and SUVs) accounted for 942,318 of the output in the 9-month period.

Iran Khordo (IKCO) was the country’s biggest auto manufacturer in the period. The company produced 510,297 passenger cars, 13.2 percent year-on-year.

Saipa stood at the next place with 261,100 passenger cars (16.7 percent increase).

The country’s auto output during the last calendar month (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) reached 146,276 vehicles, 13.4 percent more compared to the same month of preceding year.

Passenger cars accounted for 136,756 of the output with a production growth rate of 12.3 percent.

Iranian car makers produced 7,685 pick-ups in the one-month period, registering a rise by 31.5 percent year-on-year.

The country’s minibus and van output stood at 141 and 136 vehicles. Meanwhile, the minibus production registered a rise by 235.7 percent, Iran’s van output increased by 100 percent.

Iran’s monthly bus and truck output also stood at 136 (a 54.5 percent increase) and 1,422 (a 13.1 percent increase), respectively.

Over 1.350 million cars were produced in Iran in the last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017).

Iran’s car output reached 982,337 units in 2015, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). The figure indicated a 9.9-percent fall compared to the preceding year.

