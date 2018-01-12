Iran may face meat shortage in coming years

12 January 2018 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan's southern region to become important meat exporter to Iran, Bahrain
Economy news 10 January 11:00
Prices on meat increase in Kazakhstan
Economy news 20 December 2017 11:15
Lack of agricultural production forces Kazakhstan's Karaganda to take measures
Economy news 6 November 2017 17:43
Kazakhstan increasing meat supplies to Iran
Economy news 26 October 2017 20:34
Kazakhstan ups meat and milk production
Kazakhstan 23 October 2017 09:57
Vice-president warns against water shortage in Iran
Business 18 June 2017 16:28
EBRD to extend loan to meat producer in Turkmenistan
Economy news 7 October 2016 14:13
Kazakhstan to provide Iran with meat
Kazakhstan 8 February 2016 14:03
Traditional irrigation responsible for water shortage in Iran
Business 28 September 2015 08:39
Russia lifts ban on meat import from number of Kazakh regions
Kazakhstan 29 December 2014 13:13
Turkey’s province facing acute shortage of drinking water
Turkey 9 September 2014 16:07
Drinking water shortage in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province at critical level
Society 29 June 2014 10:30
Kazakhstan bans meat imports from Australia
Economy news 12 May 2014 14:42
Iran’s water shortage crisis worsening
Iran 4 May 2014 13:17
Iranian energy minister warns about water shortage crisis
Economy news 29 April 2014 07:17
Turkey not to face water shortages, minister says
Oil&Gas 22 April 2014 15:37
Turkey can face drinking water shortage
Turkey 17 February 2014 16:17
Water shortage observed in six provinces of Iran
Iran 17 November 2013 11:27