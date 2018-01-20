Rasht-Qazvin train to run soon

20 January 2018 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

An Iranian transportation official has said that the country will inaugurate Rasht-Astara railway segment over the current fiscal year (starting March 20).

“The Rasht-Astara railway will be inaugurated this year,” Fars news agency quoted Kheriollah Khademi, the head of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure Company of Iran, as saying on Saturday.

However, the plans for running passenger trains will be postponed, he added.

The railroad is a segment of the International North-South Transport Corridor which is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia.

The corridor will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

At the initial stage, it is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year through the corridor and over 10 million tons of cargo in future.

Azernews Newspaper
