Pistachio: Iran’s most expensive export product

31 March 2018 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

The latest official data unveils that value of Iran’s‎ semi-completed iron and steel products exports has surged by 204 percent.

The Islamic Republic exported $890 million worth of semi-completed iron and steel products in the first 11 months of last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018), according to a report from the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPOI).

The price for each ton of Iran’s semi-completed iron and steel products was $331 in the period, 9 percent more year-on-year.

Raw materials share the dominant part of Iran’s non-oil export basket. Gas condensates, propane, butane and some other raw petroleum products - which Iran puts in the non-oil exports basket - made the country’s top exported goods during the 11-month period.

During the period, the country had exported $6.33 billion worth of condensate (5 percent less, year on year).

Each ton of condensate was exported at $401, 2 percent more year-on-year.

Pistachio was the most expensive product among Iran’s exports. Iran sold each ton of pistachio at $8,058 in the 11-month period, however the price was 5 percent less compared to the preceding year.

Iran exported $824 million worth of pistachio in the first 11 months of the last fiscal year, 8 percent less year-on-year.

Liquefied natural gas ($2.509 billion, 29 percent increase), liquefied propane (worth $1.338 billion, 23 percent increase), methanol (worth $1.077 billion, 29 percent more year-on-year), gasoline excluded light oils and products (worth $1.067 billion, 52 percent fall), iron ore (worth $895 million, 30 percent increase) and liquefied butane ($820 million, 19 percent increase) where other top exported goods in the 11-month period.

As seen all of Iran’s top exports are raw materials or semi-processed oil and mineral products.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran-Turkey trade witnesses fall
Business 13:28
OIC organization Iran's top trade partner
Business 30 March 15:56
Iran’s non-oil export performance, based on sectors
Business 30 March 09:28
OIC organization Iran's top trade partner
Business 28 March 14:37
Iran’s foreign trade target largely materialized
Business 28 March 12:30
Pistachio: Iran’s most expensive export product
Business 28 March 11:31
Iran-Azerbaijan trade continues to fall
Business 27 March 16:08
Iran’s non-oil export performance, based on sectors
Business 27 March 15:50
Iran’s apple exports hit new high record
Business 25 March 12:20
Value of Iran mineral exports registers 60% increase
Business 24 March 15:05
Iran’s industrial exports register fall due to banking problems
Business 17 March 14:00
Iran’s sweets and chocolates exports surge
Business 16 March 09:51
Iran, South Korea trade continues to fall
Business 15 March 09:11
Iran’s industrial exports register fall due to banking problems
Business 14 March 14:53
Iran, South Korea trade continues to fall
Business 14 March 13:02
Iran’s wheat exports registers huge rise
Business 14 March 09:22
Iran’s sweets and chocolates exports surge
Business 13 March 13:47
Iran’s wheat exports registers huge rise
Business 13 March 09:34