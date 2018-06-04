Iran labor minister due in Geneva for International Labor Conference

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Iran’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Welfare Ali Rabiee is scheduled to travel to Geneva, Switzerland on June 4 to participate in an annual meeting of the International Labor Conference (ILO).

The 107th Session of the International Labor Conference kicked off May 28 and will continue until June 8.

The Iranian minister will deliver a speech to the ILO General Assembly, according to a statement by Iran’s Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Welfare.

He also will meet with ILO Director General Guy Ryder and attend a meeting of the labor ministers of Asia and Oceania as well as a meeting of labor minister of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Rabiee is also expected to hold meetings with his counterparts from South Africa, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Finland, Ireland and Croatia on the sidelines of the event.

ILO establishes and adopts international labor standards and is a forum for discussion of key social and labor questions. It also adopts the UN organization's budget and elects the governing body.

At this year's conference, which brings together governments, employers and workers from 187 member states, participants will discuss standards to fight workplace violence and harassment so they can be adopted at the next year’s ILO meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news