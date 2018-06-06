Iran-Russia consortium may invest in Iran’s mining sector: official

6 June 2018 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russian firms preparing bids to develop Shadegan oilfield – Iranian official
Business 12:19
Iran’s MSA, Russia’s RM Rail sign cooperation document
Business 2 June 09:44
Iran’s MSA, Russia’s RM Rail sign cooperation document
Business 30 May 11:16
Russia’s UMMC eager to cooperate with Iran in mining industry
Business 29 May 09:24
Russia’s UMMC eager to cooperate with Iran in mining industry
Business 27 May 14:23
Iranian merchants should align standards with Russia’s– Official
Business 26 May 17:17
Volvo offers €200mln investment package to Iran
Business 26 May 16:34
Iran exports vegetables to Russia
Business 24 May 15:11
Volvo offers €200mln investment package to Iran
Business 23 May 17:55
Iran needs €13 bln to increase steel output – official (Exclusive)
Business 23 May 12:18
Iranian, Russian banks sign finance deal for railway electrification project
Business 18 May 17:10
Iranian, Russian banks sign finance deal for railway electrification project
Business 17 May 12:26
Iran eyes to take part among top 10 copper cathode producers
Business 15 May 16:32
Iran eyes to take part among top 10 copper cathode producers
Business 12 May 18:03
Latest on Iran’s copper sector performance
Business 7 May 11:44
Iran’s major rail electrification project to be implemented with Russia's help
Business 3 May 13:03
Iran opens LC to implement joint railway project with China
Business 1 May 21:55
Iran decreasing trade balance gap with Russia
Business 30 April 09:23