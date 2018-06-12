OPEC: Iran’s oil output increases for 3rd straight month

12 June 2018 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Oil eases; OPEC cites uncertain market outlook for 2018
Oil&Gas 18:16
OPEC crude output up in May
Oil&Gas 16:49
OPEC revises up Azerbaijan’s oil output forecasts
Oil&Gas 16:31
OPEC will squeeze oil buffer to historic lows with an output hike
Oil&Gas 14:26
Oil steady as Trump cites progress in talks with Kim
Oil&Gas 09:34
US sanctions politically motivated; EU support for Iran crucial
Business 09:18
Oil prices fall as U.S., Russia supplies grow
Oil&Gas 11 June 09:41
Why OPEC reluctant to push oil prices too high?
Oil&Gas 11 June 07:00
US sanctions politically motivated; EU support for Iran crucial
Business 9 June 13:36
Oil prices will likely be driven lower in quarters ahead
Oil&Gas 9 June 12:19
OPEC: Gas production down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 8 June 17:34
OPEC reveals data on oil reserves, output in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 8 June 17:31
Non-OPEC oil supply up by 900,000 b/d in 2017
Oil&Gas 8 June 16:56
Oil prices fall on dip in China demand, surging U.S. output
Oil&Gas 8 June 12:44
OPEC crude output down by 2.8% year-on-year
Oil&Gas 7 June 17:22
Oil prices rise on Venezuelan supply troubles, but U.S. output surges
Oil&Gas 7 June 12:25
Why OPEC reluctant to push oil prices too high?
Oil&Gas 7 June 11:53
Growing oil output may negatively affect Kazakhstan-OPEC deal (Exclusive)
Commentary 7 June 10:50