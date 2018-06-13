Iran exports ice cream to US

Tehran, Iran, June 13
By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:
A dairy products manufacturing unit in the Iranian northern province of Mazandaran has exported 3,500 kilograms of ice cream to the United States, a report said.
Since the start of the current Iranian fiscal year (started March 21), a dairy products manufacturing unit has exported 3,500 kilograms of ice cream to the United States, IRNA news agency reported on June 9.
The ice cream cargo has been delivered to the US through Shahid Beheshti Port in the southeastern city of Chabahar, the report added.
The Iranian manufacturing unit had previously exported cargoes of dairy products to the US.
In 2017, Iran exported 27,106 tons of ice cream worth close to $115 million during the six months to Sept. 22.
Major destinations for Iran’s ice cream include Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Germany, Qatar and Georgia in the descending order in terms of value.
Now the US is also among Iran’s importers of ice cream.
According to the latest statistics of the United States Census Bureau, which covers the first four months of 2018, the US exports to Iran has registered a significant rise by 144 percent in April.
Trade turnover between Iran and the US stood at $67.5 million in the first four months of 2018, 22 percent more year-on-year.
The US exports to Iran accounted to $45 million in the 4-month period, which is 74 percent more year-on-year.
Meanwhile Iran's exports to the US decreased by 24 percent to $ 22.5 million in the same time span.
In April 2018, Iran and the US had a trade turnover worth $21.4 million (100 percent more year-on-year), 12.2 million of which accounted for the US exports to Iran.
The United States mostly exports agriculture products and medical equipment to Iran, meanwhile the country’s imports from the Islamic Republic are, mostly pistachios and carpets.
