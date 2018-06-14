Iran to issue sovereign bonds in China to attract foreign investors

14 June 2018 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran heavily dependent upon printing paper imports
Business 13 June 17:59
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on June 12
Business 12 June 19:35
Mazda, Hyundai suspend JVs with Iran - MP
Business 12 June 10:48
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on June 11
Business 11 June 20:25
China reliable trade partner for Iran – Official
Business 11 June 20:23
Iran, China to use national currencies in trade: CBI chief
Business 11 June 09:24
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on June 9
Business 9 June 17:33
China reliable trade partner for Iran – Official
Business 9 June 16:39
Iran, China to use national currencies in trade: CBI chief
Business 9 June 11:39
Iran sets sight on China to export mineral products
Business 4 June 12:56
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on June 3
Business 3 June 18:20
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on June 2
Business 2 June 17:45
Iran sets sight on China to export mineral products
Business 2 June 16:45
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on May 30
Business 30 May 20:20
China’s 7th freight train arrives in Iran – Official
Business 30 May 14:26
China’s imports from Iran increase, exports remain flat
Business 30 May 12:50
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on May 27
Business 27 May 18:03
New US sanctions not to affect Iran-China ties: official
Business 26 May 09:28