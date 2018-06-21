Iran exporting biological drugs to more than 10 countries: official

21 June 2018 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran minister calls for closer business ties with Slovakia
Politics 22:38
Electrification of Garmsar-Incheboron railway to start soon: Iranian deputy minister (Exclusive)
Business 19:58
Iran’s culture minister due in Azerbaijan
Society 16:30
Details of shootout at Azerbaijan-Iran border made public (PHOTO)
Society 16:17
Which measures needed to improve Turkmenistan’s gas export strategy?
Oil&Gas 12:46
Higher oil supply acceptable if justified by demand and agreed by all OPEC
Arab World 12:33
PKK poses threat to Iran - Turkish Foreign Ministry
Politics 12:08
Turkey conducting operations on border with Iran
Turkey 11:52
China says will maintain normal relations with Iran
China 08:46
Diego Costa's goal gives Spain hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iran (VIDEO)
Other News 00:18
Iran launches 2nd trade center in China
Business 20 June 22:32
Iran’s phosphate output up 17% in 2 months
Economy news 20 June 20:55
IGAT 9 to pave way for Iran’s gas export to Europe: official
Business 20 June 20:33
Banking issues remain obstacle to export of Kazakh oil products to Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:25
Iran, Iraq don't participate in operations against PKK: Turkey
Turkey 20 June 16:52
Iran can turn into region’s agricultural hub – Ex-Minister
Business 19 June 19:01
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 14:00
Historical record in TSE signifies people's willingness to invest in stocks
Business 18 June 21:54