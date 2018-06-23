Iran, Switzerland sign MoU on railway cooperation

Tehran, Iran, June 23

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran and Switzerland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop their cooperation on rail track construction and maintenance of machines.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and Switzerland’s MATISA Matériel Industriel SA on Wednesday signed an agreement whereby the Swiss company will help Iran renew tracks and carry out essential maintenance work on its machines, according to Trend’s correspondent in Tehran.

Based on the terms of the initial agreement, MATISA will launch a training center in Iran to design, manufacture and renew rail tracks and provide maintenance work.

Some 6 to 9 ballast tampers and ballast regulators, 21 linear machinery and 2 ballast-cleaning machines will be also reconstructed by the Swiss firm.

The agreement will be implemented on June 20 and will remain effective for a period of 12 months.

In March, Iran’s rail industry got a fresh boost from China’s dedication of $845 million to build a train line connecting Tehran to the western cities of Hamadan and Sanandaj.

China’s CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Rail Transport signed a contract with IDRO (Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran) to supply 450 metro cars for the Iranian cities of Ahvaz, Tabriz and Shiraz.

Another Chinese company signed a deal to build railway between the cities of Shiraz and Bushehr in the country's south with $700 million of investment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news