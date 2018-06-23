Serbia keen to enhance co-op with Iran in housing construction

23 June 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 23

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The Serbian minister for infrastructure expressed her country’s willingness to cooperate with Iran in the housing sector and urban development.

We are ready to enhance our economic cooperation with Iran in various fields, particularly in the sector housing and urban development, Zorana Mihajlovic said during a meeting with Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari in Belgrade, IRNA news agency reported.

She added that urban development and housing construction could be two new sectors for cooperation between the two countries.

The Serbian minister further called for closer ties between the two nation’s educational systems in the field of urban development.

Shariatmadari, for his part, voiced Iran’s readiness to expand ties with Serbia in various arenas, particularly transportation. He said Tehran is ready to share its experience with Belgrade in the field urban development.

In 2017, the government of Serbia announced that in order to improve bilateral relations as well as to attract tourists and investors to Serbia, it had passed a legislation to abolish visa requirements for citizens of Iran and India intending to travel to the country.

The level of trade between Iran and Serbia stands at $20 million.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in February visited Belgrade to explore the avenues for expanding economic relations between the two countries.

In a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, Zarif named oil, gas, petrochemicals, mines, agriculture and IT as some areas appropriate for expansion of ties between the two countries.

