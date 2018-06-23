Iran launches 2nd trade center in China

Trend, Iran, June 23

By A. Shirazi -Trend:

Ali Dehqani, Iran's commercial attaché to Shanghai, said the Islamic Republic has opened a business center in the Chinese port city of Ningbo in Zhejiang province.

"In line with introducing Iranian goods and services, attracting foreign investment, and increasing export capacities, Iran’s second business center has been launched in China," Dehqani said on June 20, IRIB news agency reported.

He added that the center covers an area of 300 square meters and is located in the port city of Ningbo, which is a free trade zone, saying this is Iran’s second commercial center in the East Asian country.

Iran’s first business center is located in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone in an area of 5,400 square meters.

With a population of 8 million people, Ningbo, a major port and industrial hub in east China's Zhejiang province, lies south of Shanghai on Hangzhou Bay.

Port of Ningbo has surpassed the 20 million TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) mark that means it is now the world's fifth busiest container port ahead of Korea's Busan.

