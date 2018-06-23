Iran launches 2nd trade center in China

23 June 2018 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Trend, Iran, June 23

By A. Shirazi -Trend:

Ali Dehqani, Iran's commercial attaché to Shanghai, said the Islamic Republic has opened a business center in the Chinese port city of Ningbo in Zhejiang province.

"In line with introducing Iranian goods and services, attracting foreign investment, and increasing export capacities, Iran’s second business center has been launched in China," Dehqani said on June 20, IRIB news agency reported.

He added that the center covers an area of 300 square meters and is located in the port city of Ningbo, which is a free trade zone, saying this is Iran’s second commercial center in the East Asian country.

Iran’s first business center is located in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone in an area of 5,400 square meters.

With a population of 8 million people, Ningbo, a major port and industrial hub in east China's Zhejiang province, lies south of Shanghai on Hangzhou Bay.

Port of Ningbo has surpassed the 20 million TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) mark that means it is now the world's fifth busiest container port ahead of Korea's Busan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iranian, European carmakers victims of Trump’s bullying: official (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:38
China May gasoline exports up 134 percent at 1.47 million tonnes
China 14:48
China's ZTE expected to take last step to lift ban - U.S. official
China 09:28
Iran, Russia agree to coordinate actions for saving JCPOA
Nuclear Program 02:23
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 22 June 20:44
Azerbaijan’s Trade House opens in Ukraine (PHOTO)
Economy news 22 June 19:57
Risk to UK from a China downturn could be bigger than thought
Europe 22 June 17:47
OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:04
Iran, Serbia to enhance ties in energy sector
Oil&Gas 22 June 16:36
PKK leaders often hide in Iran – Turkish Foreign Minister
Politics 22 June 16:11
How can Iran's involvement affect China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project?
Commentary 22 June 15:45
Venezuela says oil output recovery by end of 2018 will be 'a challenge'
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:42
Iranian, Saudi ministers hold talks ahead of OPEC summit
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:35
Belgrade after win-win trade with Iran – Serbian President
Politics 22 June 13:02
German carmakers join American farmers on front line of U.S.-China trade war
Europe 22 June 12:58
OPEC struggles for deal to ease supply cuts as Iran resists
Oil&Gas 22 June 12:24
Russia seeking to finance oil projects worth $50B in Iran
Oil&Gas 22 June 11:57
US State Department: Strongest sanctions awaiting Iran (Exclusive)
Nuclear Program 22 June 11:30