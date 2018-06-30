Tehran, Amsterdam discuss expansion of economic ties

Tehran, Iran, June 30

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Business officials and activists from Iran and the Netherlands discussed the expansion of bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in alternative energy and agriculture sectors.

The Iran-Netherlands Trade Conference was held in Amsterdam on Friday during which the two countries’ officials and business activists explored ways to increase their bilateral cooperation and investment in the fields of alternative energy, agriculture, horticulture and food industry, ILNA news agency reported.

Hossein Salahvarzi, the deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, and other Iranian officials made speeches at the conference and talked about Tehran’s plans following Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

The European participants of the event expressed willingness for enhanced bilateral ties with Iranian firms.

They further called on the EU to adopt a decisive and clear approach towards Iran and pave the way for banking and economic activities with Iran.

Back in May, Iran and the Netherlands signed two memorandums of understanding during the second meeting of the joint agriculture commission that ended in The Hague.

The Iranian delegation reached comprehensive agreements in the fields of research, vocational education and joint investment, marketing agricultural products and management of water and soil with Dutch officials.

During the signing ceremony, the two sides called for establishment of specialized working groups to push common goals in various fields, including preserving livestock and plants, greenhouse cultivation, genetic resources, fisheries and dairy.

