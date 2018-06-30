Renault sales in Iran auto market down

French carmaker Renault’s sales in Iran market has decreased again in May after experiencing a significant increase in the preceding month.

The company sales in the Islamic Republic’s car market stood at 9,416 in May, Renault said in its latest monthly statistics.

Renault sales in Iran’s market registered a fall by 16.3 percent year-on-year.

The company’s share from Iran’s market decreased to 6.5 percent in May compared to 11.7 percent in the same month of 2017.

Renault sales in Iran market in January-May 2018 reached 55,773, which was 1.7 percent less year-on-year. The sale was equal to 8.6 percent share of country’s car market.

The company’s worldwide sales in January-May 2018 stood at 1.617 million units, up by 5.7 percent compared to the same period of 2017.

The French carmaker sales in Iran’s market witnessed a rise by 49.33 percent in 2017 and amounted to 162,079 units.

The 2016 sales of Renault in Iran boomed by 110.7 percent to give the French carmaker an 8.4 percent market share. According to the company statistics, the carmaker sold 108,536 units in Iran in 2016.

The Iranian car industry’s total sales volume in January-May 2018 was 647,105 according to Renault data, which is 18.9 percent more, year-on-year.

The sale volume in May increased by 50.5 percent year-on-year and reached 145,000 units in Iran’s car market.

