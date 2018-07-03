Iran, China to build joint LED lamps plant

3 July 2018 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran, Azerbaijan to set up joint trade center: deputy minister (Exclusive)
Business 2 July 16:13
China’s import from Iran witnesses over 34% increase
Business 1 July 13:35
Iran's producer price index reaches 12%
Business 30 June 16:19
Iran mulling plan to absorb more foreign funds – minister
Business 30 June 15:58
Iran, Azerbaijan to set up joint trade center: deputy minister (Exclusive)
Business 30 June 13:12
German firms attending expo in Iran despite US sanctions (Exclusive)
Business 28 June 11:39
Iran a country with tremendous industrial potential – Messer Cutting Systems rep
Business 28 June 10:18
Iran, Uzbekistan agree to set up joint investment committee
Politics 27 June 17:58
Tehran, Tashkent to boost energy, industry ties
Business 27 June 14:29
Iran inaugurates production line for home-made diesel engine
Business 20 June 12:54
Some €3B of foreign financing absorbed for Iran water, electricity projects - minister
Business 19 June 14:19
Iran attracts $2bln foreign capital through BOT contracts, says NIGC head
Business 18 June 13:11
Iran attracts $2bln foreign capital through BOT contracts, says NIGC head
Business 14 June 13:30
Iran to issue sovereign bonds in China to attract foreign investors
Business 14 June 11:56
Iran heavily dependent upon printing paper imports
Business 13 June 17:59
Mazda, Hyundai suspend JVs with Iran - MP
Business 12 June 10:48
China reliable trade partner for Iran – Official
Business 11 June 20:23
Iran, China to use national currencies in trade: CBI chief
Business 11 June 09:24