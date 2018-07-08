Unstable forex market affecting Iran’s tea export – official

8 July 2018 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s wheat output remains unchanged despite low precipitation – official
Business 7 July 13:42
Iran announces ban on export of certain agro products
Business 7 July 09:56
Water consumption efficiency in Iran’s agriculture sector reaches 44%
Business 5 July 15:03
Tender: Iran’s agriculture ministry to buy crude sunflower seed oil
Tenders 5 July 10:03
Some half million chickens die of bird flu in Iran
Society 2 July 17:45
Iran’s apple export hikes by over 500%
Business 2 July 15:47
Latest
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 8
Business 18:11
Iran’s automaker to hold int’l tender for test witnessing and issuing EMARK Certificates
Tenders 17:48
4 boys of 13 trapped in northern Thai cave extracted
Other News 17:27
Iran’s car output growth becomes negative
Business 17:22
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 8
Business 16:23
Iran’s oil revenue hits record in 3 months
Oil&Gas 16:20
Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss ways to enhance agro co-op
Economy news 16:01
Azerbaijani citizen dies in accident in Turkey (PHOTO)
Turkey 15:56
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s delegation visits frontline zone (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:24