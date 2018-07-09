Maku industrial town, Baneh SEZ to help Iran in sanctions era – deputy minister

9 July 2018 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Chemicals take huge share from Iran’s non-oil export basket
Business 14:52
US imports from Iran increases by 30%
Business 8 July 14:01
Iran, China to build joint LED lamps plant
Business 5 July 13:35
Cell phones among Iran's top 5 imported items
Business 3 July 12:54
Iran increases non-oil export, maintains positive trade balance
Business 3 July 12:24
Iran, China to build joint LED lamps plant
Business 3 July 12:06
Latest
Cash in circulation increases almost by 9% in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16:35
Agricultural products - Iran's 2nd most imported
Business 16:34
CPC-Russia opens tender for supply of fire-fighting equipment
Tenders 16:25
Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces tender on drilling of oil wells
Tenders 16:23
LUKOIL to considerably increase gas production in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:23
Azer Turk Bank launches new campaign to mark birthday
Economy news 16:21
TAP: new archaeological sites found in Greece
Oil&Gas 16:11
EBRD announces conditions of participation in privatization of IBA (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:02
CPC-Russia opens tender for provision of audit services
Tenders 16:00