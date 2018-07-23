Details of paid loans to various sectors by Iranian banks

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The Iranian banking system paid ‎some 1,178.6 ‎trillion rials (some $27 billion based on official exchange rate) in loans during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (March 20-June 21).

The figure indicates a rise by 16.3 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said July 22.

A huge share of the paid loans was for supply of the working capital of various sectors. The working capital shared 63 percent or 742.9 trillion rials of the paid loans in the 3-month period. Loans allocated for working capital registered a rise by 12.1 percent compared to the same months of the preceding fiscal year.

The industry and mining sector received a lion's share of paid loans for supplying the working capital. Over 39.8 percent of the loans in this field was allocated to the industry and mining sector (295.7 trillion rials).

The highest value of the paid loans went to service sector (41 percent), followed by industry and mining sector (29 percent), commerce (14 percent), housing (8 percent) and agriculture (8 percent).

The country’s banks paid over 479 trillion rials to the service sector during the 3-month period. Over 345.7 trillion rials of loans were paid to industry and mining sector, 164.6 trillion rials - to commerce sector, 99 trillion rials - to housing sector, and 89 trillion rials - to agriculture sector.

Iran’s banking system paid ‎ 6,139 ‎trillion rials in loans to various sectors during the fiscal year to March 2018, 12 percent more than in the preceding year.

The figure amounted to 5,483.7‎ trillion rials in the fiscal year to March 2017, 31.4 percent more year-on-year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news