Iranian firms to participate in ‘Rebuild Syria’ exhibition in Damascus

Director General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran's Arabic-African Affairs Office Farzad Piltan said Iranian firms will participate in the fourth edition of “Rebuild Syria” exhibition in Damascus.



“Trade Promotion Organization of Iran has paved the way for Iranian firms’ presence in the upcoming Damascus exhibition,” Piltan said, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran reported.



The companies will explore business opportunities there and contribute to the Arab country’s reconstruction projects and industrial and economic development plans.



The official described the exhibition as a good opportunity for Iranian firms to display their engineering and technical capabilities in various sectors.



Piltan also referred to Iran’s exports to Syria, saying that the Islamic Republic is selling various good to the crisis-hit country, including petrochemical products, pharmaceutical supplements, and construction materials.



The 4th edition of ‘Rebuild Syria’ exhibition will kick off in the Syrian capital on October 2 and will come to an end on October 6.

