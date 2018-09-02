Iranian firms to participate in ‘Rebuild Syria’ exhibition in Damascus

2 September 2018 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 2

Trend:

Director General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran's Arabic-African Affairs Office Farzad Piltan said Iranian firms will participate in the fourth edition of “Rebuild Syria” exhibition in Damascus.

“Trade Promotion Organization of Iran has paved the way for Iranian firms’ presence in the upcoming Damascus exhibition,” Piltan said, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran reported.

The companies will explore business opportunities there and contribute to the Arab country’s reconstruction projects and industrial and economic development plans.

The official described the exhibition as a good opportunity for Iranian firms to display their engineering and technical capabilities in various sectors.

Piltan also referred to Iran’s exports to Syria, saying that the Islamic Republic is selling various good to the crisis-hit country, including petrochemical products, pharmaceutical supplements, and construction materials.

The 4th edition of ‘Rebuild Syria’ exhibition will kick off in the Syrian capital on October 2 and will come to an end on October 6.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s sweets, chocolates targeting overseas markets
Business 19 August 15:55
Geneva-based ITC delegation in Tehran for key talks ahead of sanctions
Business 4 August 19:49
Iranian MP says Russia no ‘reliable’ friend for Iran
Politics 28 June 15:42
Spokesman: Iran to stay in Syria as long as needed
Politics 21 May 12:50
Iran’s FM: Astana process parties to coordinate efforts with UN
Politics 29 April 10:31
Zarif hails Iran-Russia co-op in Caspian Sea
Politics 28 April 14:19
Latest
Tajikistan, Qatar mull development of co-op in various fields
Tajikistan 11:46
Iran’s PGSOC to hold int’l tender to sell products
Tenders 11:46
4 dead in minibus, truck collision in Turkey
Turkey 11:34
Turkey’s STAR refinery to process Russian oil
Oil&Gas 11:27
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Sept. 2
Business 11:11
Trump says Canada not needed in NAFTA deal, warns Congress not to interfere
US 10:45
Iranian MPs withdraw impeachment request against education minister
Politics 10:32
India successfully tests Russia-designed tank shells
Other News 10:20
Official calls for enhanced trade ties between Iran, Italy
Business 10:00