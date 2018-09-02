Iranian experts overhaul Airbus jet

2 September 2018 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Iranian engineers successfully overhauled an Airbus AB4 aircraft, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported Sept. 2.

The aircraft belonging Iran Air, the flag Iranian career, was grounded due to technical failure of its engines.

The Iranian experts have overhauled the plane in one of the Iran Air’s engine workshops and carried out the necessary tests.

The plane’s test flight is scheduled to be carried out from Tehran to Mashahd city tonight, according to the report.

Iran’s ageing civil aviation fleet consists of some 250 aircraft, of which 100 are in storage.

Earlier in June, Iran Air CEO Farzaneh Sharafbafi said that the condition of Iran’s civil aviation industry is worse than Afghanistan and Iraq due to the new US sanctions.

She mentioned impending US sanctions as the main reason for the current situation as the country is having problems to purchase simple aircraft components and renovate it aging fleet.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
All Total's equipment, investment to remain in Iran
Business 29 August 15:10
Iranian diplomat: process of lawsuit against US lengthy, court ruling nonbinding
Politics 29 August 11:10
Siemens not to halt know-how transfer for turbine tech to Iran – minister
Business 29 August 09:20
Iran urges accelerated, clearer measures to save JCPOA
Politics 27 August 17:37
Siemens not to halt know-how transfer for turbine tech to Iran – minister
Business 27 August 12:12
Georgia to stay in Iran as long as EU does so, envoy says
Business 25 August 13:18
Latest
Lives and livelihoods Fund - a partnership helping to alleviate global poverty
Economy news 17:37
Rouhani to inaugurate major petchem plants in Iran’s Assaluyeh
Business 17:09
Three people dead in helicopter crash in Afghanistan
Other News 16:55
Iran unveils Producer Price Index ‎growth details
Business 16:28
Gas blast in Tehran leaves 1 dead, 4 injured (PHOTO)
Society 16:19
‘Azerbaijan-Russia friendship and cooperation model turning into more reliable guarantee for regional peace’
Politics 16:05
Khamenei says war unlikely, calls on armed forces to boost capacities
Politics 15:52
South Korean president names top security adviser as envoy to DPRK
World 15:50
Iran exporting more tiles to Iraq, Pakistan
Business 15:43