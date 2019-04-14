Iranian minister: Export of products must not strike blow at domestic market

14 April 2019 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The export of Iranian products must not strike a blow at the local market and citizens must not face product shortage, Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said.

According to the statistics, 50,000 jobs were created as a result of the export of goods worth $1 billion, Rahmani added, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

The infrastructure should be created for the development of export, he said.

Import of high-quality products should be avoided. The import of poor quality products contributes to the import of smuggled products into the country, Rahmani said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran discloses amount invested in Miyandab petrochemical plant
Business 13:48
Iran discloses damage caused to electric power sector as result of rainfall and flood
Society 13:20
Iran discloses volume of agricultural products produced in Aran and Bidqol county
Business 12:53
Over 10,000 tons of cucumbers grown in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province
Business 12:11
Over 1 ton of drugs seized in southern Iran
Society 11:39
Unemployment rate up in Iran last year
Business 11:23
Latest
5 killed, 9 wounded in eastern Afghan gunfight
Other News 14:51
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer eyes to export wine to China
Economy 14:10
Subaru to recall 5,035 vehicles in China for airbag defects
China 13:57
Iran discloses amount invested in Miyandab petrochemical plant
Business 13:48
Iran discloses damage caused to electric power sector as result of rainfall and flood
Society 13:20
New flight to link Moscow and Kokshetau
Kazakhstan 13:14
Airport construction in Turkmenistan's east to start soon
Economy 13:00
Iran discloses volume of agricultural products produced in Aran and Bidqol county
Business 12:53
Dominant Hamilton wins 1,000th race in Mercedes one-two
Other News 12:25