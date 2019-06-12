Economic impact of Japan PM Shinzo Abe's visit to Tehran

Tehran, Iran, Jun 12

Trend:

A member of Iran`s Chamber of Commerce referring to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Tehran on Wednesday, said that although this visit is purely political, it will end with economic benefits.

"It seems that the political issues will be discussed during this visit, but in the end its output should be the economically beneficial, because in any political case, economic issues are also raised,” Chairman of Investment and Capital Committee of Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Abbas Argon told Trend.

"Given the distrust between Iran and the United States, Japan views itself as meditator between Iran and US,” he said.

“However, with all the optimism about the trip, Iran's petrochemicals were sanctioned on the eve of Shinzo Abe's arrival in Tehran,” he added.

Argon expressed hope that this visit will end with economic benefits for Iran, and emphasized that the interaction with large economies is useful, and Iran should also seek to expand these relations.

"We must not forget that Japan is, in any case, a close ally of the US, and, without coordination with the United States, may not be able to develop its relations with Iran,” he said, “But I think that, given the dependence of this country on oil, it is possible to expand relations with Iran. "

“Energy and oil issues will be discussed with Japan in response to Japan's needs, and Iran can use Japan's technical knowledge,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news