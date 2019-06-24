No significant decrease in number of foreign flights in Iran’s airspace

24 June 2019 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Restriction of some foreign airline companies' flights to Iran didn't result in a decrease in the number of planes flying over Iran, Executive Director of Iran's Airports and Air Transport Company Siavash Amir Mokri said, Trend reports with reference to IRNA.

He said that despite warnings by the US to airline companies of the world that Iran’s airspace is instable, there have been no negative changes there.

He added that, in general, the number of flights slightly decreased in comparison with the previous year. In his words, the reason is that the airspace of the countries like Iraq and Ukraine is now safe.

“Airline companies choose the airspace guided by two reasons: the flights must be profitable and safe,” he added.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH) has announced that it shot down an RQ-4 drone, a US surveillance aircraft that entered Iranian airspace in the Hormuz Strait June 20.

Following this, the US announced that Iran’s airspace is dangerous for planes.

