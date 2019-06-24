Tehran-Van train departs from Iranian capital

24 June 2019 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Tehran-Van train departed from the Iranian capital to Turkey's Van province at 9:30 (UTC +4:30) on June 24, Director of Iran's Raja Passenger Train Company Mohammad Rajabi said, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

In the evening, the train will arrive at Tabriz station and then move in the direction of Razi Border Station, Rajabi said.

The train will arrive at Turkey's Van Station at about 8:00 AM on June 25, he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Tehran-Ankara train will start operating in 10 days. The deputy director of Iran's Railway Company Mirhossein Mousavi noted that the train will take its passengers to Van station, further the passengers will be transported to Tatvan by ferry and then to Ankara by train.

