Iranian currency rates for June 25

25 June 2019 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 24 foreign currencies have increased, while the rates of 12 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,892 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,535

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,246

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,527

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,949

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,414

1 Indian rupee

INR

606

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,317

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,710

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,222

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,846

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,900

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,925

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,237

1 Russian ruble

RUB

672

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,528

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,232

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,042

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,760

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,382

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,691

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,253

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,104

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

136,839

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,136

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,371

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,892

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

11,168

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,975

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,971

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

520

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,691

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,779

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,863 rials, and the price of $1 is 131,321 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 124,421 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,554 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 130,000-133,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials.

