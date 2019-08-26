Iran sells Adrian Darya tanker

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran has sold the Adrian Darya (Grace 1) oil tanker, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said at a press conference, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

According to him, the tanker’s destination is so far unknown, and it will be determined by the purchaser.

Iran's Grace 1 tanker was detained in Gibraltar on July 4, 2019, at the request of the US, on the suspicions of the violation of sanctions imposed on Syria. Afterwards, the Iranian oil tanker was renamed Adrian Darya and left Gibraltar on August 19.

