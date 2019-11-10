Oil field discovered in Iran

10 November 2019 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

An oil field has been discovered in Iran by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) as a result of the drilling work carried out by the company for several years, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in his address to the public in the Yazd province, Trend reports via IRINN.

Rouhani noted that the field has reserves of 53 billion barrels of oil.

The Iranian president added that this oil field, located on an area of ​​2,400 square kilometers, is 80 meters deep.

Rouhani said that the oil field is located in the south-west of Khuzestan province near Bostan city.

“Iran is a rich country,” the president noted. “Despite the US sanctions, Iran will continue to develop technology in oil and other sectors of the country.”

The US imposed sanctions on Iran in November 2018 and expanded the list of the sanctions several times.

