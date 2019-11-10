Iran reveals timeframe for suspension of production of 2 car types

10 November 2019 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
30 projects in Iran’s mines & mining industries sector to be commissioned
Business 15:24
Iran’s Zarif to visit Kazakhstan
Politics 15:11
Iran starts concrete process in Busheher Atomic Plant second unit reactor
Nuclear Program 14:57
Iran's Shazand Imam Khomeini Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy Emerson equipment
Business 14:57
Iran to put up 6 million barrels of crude oil for sale
Business 13:46
Memorandum with Eurasian Economic Union to increase Iran’s trade by $15B
Business 13:01
Latest
30 projects in Iran’s mines & mining industries sector to be commissioned
Business 15:24
Iran’s Zarif to visit Kazakhstan
Politics 15:11
Iran starts concrete process in Busheher Atomic Plant second unit reactor
Nuclear Program 14:57
Iran's Shazand Imam Khomeini Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy Emerson equipment
Business 14:57
German coalition parties wrestle over higher basic pension
Other News 14:30
France's EDF expects six new nuclear reactors to cost 46 billion euros
Other News 14:00
Iran to put up 6 million barrels of crude oil for sale
Business 13:46
U.S. Supreme Court to consider blocking Booking.com trademark
Other News 13:37
Iran to import wheat from Russia, Kazakhstan
Business 13:22