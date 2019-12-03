Iran to send trade attachés to Azerbaijan & other countries

3 December 2019 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

If the funds are secured, Iran will send trade attachés to Azerbaijan and a number of countries, Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Hamid Zadboum said, Trend reports referring to the website of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

Trade attachés have been sent to find countries so far, Zadboum said, adding that sending trade attachés to Azerbaijan, Russia, India, China, Iraq's Kurdistan Region and Oman is a priority for Iran.

The deputy minister said that the increase in the number of trade attachés was envisaged in the budget, but so far no funding has been provided.

Zadboum added that the next stage is to send trade attachés to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Syria and Lebanon.

The deputy minister said that Iran has two trade attachés in Iraq - in the cities of Baghdad and Basra.

The TPO, according to permits issued in Iran, can send 60 trade attachés to other countries. The TPO's expenses for each trade attaché is calculated to be $10,000 a month, on average. These include the salaries and office expenses.

