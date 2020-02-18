CBI chief: Iran's inclusion in FATF blacklist, unlikely

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati believes it is unlikely for Tehran to be included the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Trend with reference to IRNA reports.

Even if such a thing happends, Hemmati told reporters on the sidelines of an annual session on economic resistance in Tehran on Tuesday, the rate of foreign exchange in Iran will not be affected.

Speaking about the rate of inflation, the official expected the figure to drop to minus 20 percent, based on predictions, for the next Iranian calendar year to start on March 20.

The CBI aims to control the inflation rate, the chief said, adding that none of experts anticipates the inflation rate to rise above 20 percent.

Some, on the pretext of FATF six-day meetings started on Feb 16, try in vain to inflame the market of foreign exchange, the CBI chief noted.