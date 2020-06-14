Iran suspends import of leather goods from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

Iran fully suspended the import of leather goods from Turkey in May 2020, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The export of leather goods from Turkey to Iran went down by 84.93 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, making up $1.09 million.

Iran may increase the import of leather goods from Turkey in June 2020.

From January through May 2020, export of leather goods from Turkey to the world markets decreased by 28.7 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $530.3 million.

The export of leather goods from Turkey made up 0.9 percent of the country's total export volume over the reporting period.

Turkey exported the leather goods worth $61.4 million to the world markets in May 2020, which is 62.2 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, Turkey’s leather export amounted to 0.6 percent of the country's total export volume in May 2020.

Turkey exported the leather goods worth $1.4 billion from May 2019 through May 2020.

