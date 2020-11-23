Iranian government to support households that lost their income amid COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.23

The National Headquarters of Fighting Coronavirus has made 14 decisions for households that effected by Coronavirus spread and their businesses closed due to lockdown, said Vice President for Economic Affairs.

"The following decision would deal with households that lost their income to compensate the effect of strict regulation to fight Coronavirus," said Mohammad Nahavandian, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He went on to say that the government would also help businesses that were deeply damaged by the coronavirus pandemic as a result households in red and orange state cities would be qualified in the government's support plan.

"The following households are 30 million people. It is predicted that a 10 billion rials (about $238) loan would be paid to these families and the repayment would be deduced from the monthly subsides of these low-income individuals. Members of each family would also receive 1 billion rials (about $23) per month until the end of the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020) to fulfill the gap in their incomes," he added.

Nahavandian also pointed out that it has been approved that businesses affected by the closures would not pay direct tax until February. The value-added tax declaration deadline had been extended from three months to four months.

"Tax debt and fines would be pardoned if the business owners pay their full tax. In this regard 14 categories in businesses would be qualified in this plan," he noted.

Iranian government approved the implementation of two weeks lockdown from November 21 to prevent the rising number of cases and deaths from COVID-19.