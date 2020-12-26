Iran's exports to top five European destinations up 7%

Iran's exports to five top European destinations amounted to €493.7 million during the January-October 2020, indicating a 7% growth compared with the similar period of last year, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Based on the figures released by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Germany with €223.1 million topped the Europeans importing Iranian goods during the ten-month period.

The Netherlands (€110.3 million), Italy (€84.7 million), Spain (€45.2 million), and Belgium (€30.4 million) were respectively the next top European destinations of Iran's exports.

Iran’s imports from five European countries amounted to €2.37 billion during the same period.

The top five exporters to Iran were Germany (€1.23 billion), Italy (€474.7 million), the Netherlands (€298.5 million), France (€206.6 million), and Spain (€165.4 million).