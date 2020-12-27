Iran exports $1.2b to Afghanistan

Business 27 December 2020 22:03 (UTC+04:00)
Iran exports $1.2b to Afghanistan

Based on Iran’s Customs Administration’s statistics, some $1.2b non-oil products were exported to Afghanistan during the eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) and streel and iron bar with $70m have had the biggest share, Trend reports citing İRNA.

According to Tehran Chamber of Commerce, the diversity of Iran's exports to Afghanistan is much higher than other countries, and the top 50 Iranian non-oil goods exports to Afghanistan have a share of about 59.6 percent

During the same period, 798.000 tons of cement worth $21.4 million was exported from Iran to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Afghan commercial attaché to Iran Ahmad Saeed said grounds have been paved for Iranian companies to extract mineral products in Afghanistan.

He added that the commercial department of the Afghan diplomatic mission is ready to cooperate with Tehran Chamber aiming to brief private sectors.

