Iran talks annual smuggled clothing

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 28

Trend:



Out of $20 billion smuggled goods entered into Iran annually, over $6 billion is the share of textiles and clothing which means about 30 percent of the total smuggling of goods, the deputy chairman of the Industries Commission of the Iranian Parliament said.



“Clothing smuggling ranks third among the goods smuggled into the country, which is a high and worrying figure,” Iranian Member of Parliament Ali Jeddi said, Trend reports citing ILNA.



He went on to say that smuggling has decreased slightly with the rise of the foreign exchange rate but we are more concerned about the smuggling of second-handed clothing from Europe at a lower price.



"We had raised this issue with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, and the Anti-Smuggling Headquarters,” he added.