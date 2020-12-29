Main index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 29

Trend:



TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has lost 25,000 points, settling for 1.412 million, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.



The indices of National Iranian Copper Industries Co., the Social Security Investment Company (SSIC aka "SHASTA"), Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co., Iran Khodro Co., Isfahan Mobarakeh Steel Co., Isfahan Oil Refinery and Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery., were the most indices droping on TSE.



TEDPIX, which had been experiencing a surprisingly rising trend since the last days of the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), hit the record high of two million points on August 2, but then it began to drop, coming down to 1.2 million points.

After a period of correction, the index has started to climb again.