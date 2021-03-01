Iran to receive China's Sinopharm vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

Iran will receive 250,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine, said the spokesman of National Headquarter to Control Coronavirus Alireza Raesi, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"Today 250,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in the country," he said.

"The schedule of arrival of 4.2 million doses of COVAX vaccine will also be announced on Sunday," he said.

"It is expected that 1.3 million people in high risk groups will be vaccinated by April 19," he said.

"In the new phase of vaccination, healthcare workers in emergency sections would also be included," he said.

"The UK coronavirus has high rate of contingency and ignoring health protocols could cause new wave of infection," he said.

"The country's western's borders are currently being shut and under intense control, it is hoped that air, water and land borders would be intensely controlled," he said.