Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization calls to solve cryptocurrency issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

Trend:

Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization has requested the country's parliament to participate in solving the issue of cryptocurrency, said the head of Securities and Exchange Organization Dehghan Dehnavi, Trend reports via YTC.

"Cryptocurrencies are moving the capital out of the country," he said.

"We expect the parliament to provide a formula (plan) regarding the cryptocurrencies, so that various industries in Iran wouldn't suffer major changes," said the official.

"The fluctuation in the capital market also occurred in other markets, although they have bounced back, but the stock market didn't. Now, we have to bring back trust to the shareholders," Dehnavi said.

He went on to say that the capital market currently has some 62 million shareholders.

"We should use all the tools at hand to reduce possible risks," he said.

"Investment in the capital market would increase production and transparency in the country's economy," he said.

"The Securities and Exchange Organization is monitoring the market. The capital market atmosphere is calm for shareholders, that are looking to use proper investment tools," he said.