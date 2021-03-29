Iran-China agreement indicates economic and cultural cooperation

TEHRAN, Iran, Mar.29

Trend:

Iran and China have issued a joint statement following the signing of a 25-year cooperation accord, that indicated terms to set up long-term relationships in six articles.

The following document (Iran and China cooperation agreement) aimed to implement six articles issued by presidents of the two countries to practical promotion of relations in comprehensive strategic partnership and preparing the proper ground for the development of multi-dimensional cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA's report on the content of the agreement by quoting the statement as follows.

The document is a comprehensive plan in 25 years based on mutual respect and win-win interest in bilateral, regional, and international ties.

The two ancient Asian countries agreed to have close cooperation in commercial, economic, political, cultural, defense and security fields in a road map and long-term outlook in various fields to implement the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Recognizing cultural commonalities, boosting multilateralism, supporting the rights of nations in their sovereignty, and emphasizing the local development model are among the items in the document.

Sharing common opinion by the two countries in regard to many regional and international issues especially combating unilateralism and expanding Iran and China's cooperation in the international field.

The following document is a political, strategic, economic, and cultural plan that has considered various cooperation between Iran and China.

In terms of politics, the comprehensive cooperation plan would indicate that both sides would increase their close cooperation and interaction in regional and international organizations and would boost defense infrastructure, combat terrorism, and cooperation in various defense fields.

In terms of economy the plan indicates that considering the common opinion between the two countries in using potential capacities for cooperation beyond the current situation, Iran and China would emphasize joining Iran to value-added chain supply production by completing of complementary domestic processing chains and joint production to supply domestic markets in the two countries and third country and eventually use Iran's workforce capacity.

Cooperation in oil, industry, mine, and related fields to energy including renewable energies based on sustainable development and environmental concerns in the following accord.

Operating geopolitical and geo-economics advantages for Iran's effective partnership in China's Belt and Road Initiative is another economic cooperation. Infrastructural cooperation in the road, railway, port and airport, communication, science technology, training, and health have been emphasized in the accord.

Facilitation cooperation in the private sector by removing cooperation obstacles, and facilitating banking and financial cooperation and cooperation in the development of special and free economic zones including Makran coast and boosting non-oil cooperation by focusing on agricultural and knowledge-based fields and facilitating cooperation in investment and financial support of projects and economic cooperation.

In terms of cultural cooperation, the following accord emphasized the increase of tourism, and cooperation of friendly associations and academic cooperation, and investment in necessary infrastructures in cultural fields including the tourism industry.

The comprehensive cooperation plan is drafted based on peace and stability and regional and international development therefore it is not opposed to any third side(country) or intervention in affairs of any country. This document is a road map for comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China therefore it does not contain any contract.

The document does not contain any figures in terms of investment of financial resources. The document is named 25 years to view the comprehensive cooperation in long-term time and it's likely that the timeline of any bilateral contract would be set based on prediction.

The document does not include allocation of any region nor any reciprocal or unilateral monopoly and does not have any monopoly right and no area or zone has been assigned to be operated or administered.