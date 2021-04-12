Iran announces annual budget for free economic zones

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 12

Trend:

The First Vice President of Iran announced the decision for the new Iranian year's budget (started on March 21) of the free zones organizations.

Ishaq Jahangiri, First Vice President of Iran submitted the resolution of the budget of free zones organization today on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Based on the suggestion of the secretary of the Supreme Council of. Iran's Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones and according to paragraph (c) of Article (4) of the Law on Free Trade-Industrial Zones Management, the budget of free zone organizations of Kish, Qeshm, Chabahar, Aras, Arvand, Anzali, Mako and their subsidiaries have been approved.