Iran announces annual budget for free economic zones

Business 12 April 2021 13:29 (UTC+04:00)
Iran announces annual budget for free economic zones

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 12

Trend:

The First Vice President of Iran announced the decision for the new Iranian year's budget (started on March 21) of the free zones organizations.

Ishaq Jahangiri, First Vice President of Iran submitted the resolution of the budget of free zones organization today on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Based on the suggestion of the secretary of the Supreme Council of. Iran's Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones and according to paragraph (c) of Article (4) of the Law on Free Trade-Industrial Zones Management, the budget of free zone organizations of Kish, Qeshm, Chabahar, Aras, Arvand, Anzali, Mako and their subsidiaries have been approved.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israeli scientists discover way to block spread of brain cancer
Israeli scientists discover way to block spread of brain cancer
Georgia and Israel agree on legal employment
Georgia and Israel agree on legal employment
Israel Canada to build 450 prestige homes in Hod Hasharon
Israel Canada to build 450 prestige homes in Hod Hasharon
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Czech COVID-19 daily tally lowest since September as pupils return to classroom Europe 13:34
US Fortinet offers various modern cybersecurity solutions for Azerbaijani SMEs Economy 13:32
Manufacture volumes of many types of products increased in Turkmenistan Business 13:31
Iran Air asks Boeing to fulfill its obligations Business 13:29
Iran announces annual budget for free economic zones Business 13:29
Iran discusses implementation of changes to national currency Business 13:28
Iran starts fueling new generation of centrifuges in Natanz Business 13:27
Iran's petrochemical exports rise Business 13:27
Iran to legally follow enforcement of Boeing contracts Business 13:25
Iran and China cooperation accord to improve economy - Iran's Minister of Economy Politics 13:24
SOCAR's Supervisory Board working on enhancing company's operability (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 13:22
Iran looks to remove additional regulations to boost production Business 13:08
Azerbaijan's AzFina discusses contribution to developing local payment systems' int'l co-op Economy 13:05
Russia's Hevel expresses readiness to supply innovative solar modules to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:05
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks adaptation of payment terminals to updated banknotes Finance 13:04
Iran's knowledge-based companies flourish, pushed by restrictions Business 13:03
Azerbaijan names another state bodies to switch to G-Cloud ICT 13:03
Situation around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh discussed in Georgian parliament Georgia 12:54
Activities of western ports of Iran's Hormozgan Province announced Transport 12:50
Indian Business Tycoon Yusuffali MA Gets Top Civilian Award In UAE Other News 12:48
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of its construction sector Construction 12:44
India Contributes $500,000 To UN Trust Fund For Counter-Terrorism Other News 12:41
Chabahar Port Likely To Be Ready By May As India Accelerates Work: Report Other News 12:41
India crucial partner in fight against climate change: US Congressman Other News 12:39
Number of countries buy products from Turkmen commodity and raw materials exchange Business 12:38
Google expanding in India to help users become digital cos: Google Cloud MD Other News 12:37
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Military Trophy Park in Baku Politics 12:30
Azerbaijan increases potential for tomato exports to Russia Business 12:19
Azerbaijan to put up dozens of state properties for auction Business 12:16
Georgia reports 359 new cases of coronavirus for April 12 Georgia 12:14
Iran to offer preferences to cryptocurrency mining centers Business 12:14
Iran requests South Korea to release its blocked assets as soon as possible Politics 12:01
Value created by STAR Refinery’s digitalization projects disclosed Oil&Gas 12:01
Number of Turkish labor migrants to Azerbaijan plunges in 1Q2021 Turkey 11:58
Measures needed to force Armenia provide mine maps to Azerbaijan - Russian expert Politics 11:49
Georgia proposes to create state commission to discuss energy sector dev't Oil&Gas 11:45
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline Finance 11:41
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Noshahr port shrinks Transport 11:36
2M2021 data on cargo shipment via Turkish ports from Greece published Turkey 11:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:11
Data on 1Q2021 cargo, passenger traffic at Turkish Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport named Turkey 11:09
Iran’s IRICA talks about Iran’s trade turnover via Fereidoonkenar customs Business 11:09
EU gas storage filling rate down Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakhstan sums up results of socio-economic dev't for 1Q2021 Kazakhstan 11:01
Iran-South Korea trade declines - Chamber of Commerce Business 11:00
Iran's Sangan Iron Ore Complex to boost production Business 10:51
EU net gas imports decreased by 9% Oil&Gas 10:51
Iran to establish new port in Golestan Province Business 10:48
Iran increases production and exports in Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone Business 10:43
Turkey discloses 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from US Turkey 10:37
IMF unveils outlook on Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves for 2021-2022 Finance 10:35
Uzbekistan, Latvia agree to make joint efforts for developing mutual co-op Uzbekistan 10:34
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War was victory of entire Turkic world - SecGen Politics 10:18
Iran signs MoU with Belarus Politics 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.12 Finance 10:04
Iranian currency rates for April 12 Finance 10:03
Russian expert says commission needs to be set up to demand mine maps from Armenia Politics 09:54
Croatia, Azerbaijan mull prospects for developing energy co-op Oil&Gas 09:53
Turkic-speaking states to hold business forum on restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Politics 09:51
Number of ships received by Turkish Kocaeli port in 2M2021 disclosed Turkey 09:50
Turkey reveals 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Georgia Turkey 09:47
France's 1Q2021 import of Turkish grains, legumes up in value Turkey 09:46
Turkey reveals 1Q2021 figures on electrical goods exports to Georgia Turkey 09:45
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 09:43
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal revealed Oil&Gas 09:40
Iran may build small NPPs on lands with high electricity consumption Nuclear Program 09:38
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Chabahar port declines Transport 09:34
Iran discloses volume of electricity generated in Khuzestan Province Oil&Gas 09:33
Iran's trade turnover through Amirabad customs announced Business 09:32
India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by COVID-19 Other News 09:30
Georgia-Hungary bilateral trade increases Business 08:49
Iran Air to resume flights to the UK soon Iran 08:17
608 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in past day Kazakhstan 08:04
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 07:50
Brazil sees 1,803 COVID-19 deaths; Chinese vaccine found 50.7% effective against variant Other News 07:23
Turkey confirms 50,678 new COVID-19 cases, 3,849,011 in total Turkey 07:11
S. Korea reports 587 more COVID-19 cases, 110,146 in total Other News 06:12
Cargo movements in Iran’s Anzali port soar Transport 05:10
5.2-magnitude quake hits Mariana Islands region Other News 03:28
COVID-19 death toll in U.S. California exceeds 60,000 US 02:26
Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthis Arab World 01:29
Israeli scientists discover way to block spread of brain cancer Israel 00:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 11 April 23:58
5 IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq Arab World 11 April 23:52
South Korean PM arrives in Tehran Iran 11 April 23:17
Kyrgyzstan's referendum on new Constitution takes place, turnout was 36.75% Kyrgyzstan 11 April 22:44
Turkey to emerge from auto chip crisis through local production Turkey 11 April 22:11
Trend, Kabar news agencies talk joint projects, agree to expand co-op Society 11 April 21:47
Iran's Saipa Group declares its manufacturing data Business 11 April 20:48
Uzbekistan to commission its first solar power plant in September Uzbekistan 11 April 20:47
Exports from Iran's Isfahan Province decreases Business 11 April 20:45
Iran - among major countries in terms of diversity in nuclear industry Nuclear Program 11 April 20:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 11 April 20:39
Cargo transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in Q1 2021 increases Transport 11 April 20:37
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 12 Oil&Gas 11 April 20:36
Pakistan extends full support for reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated lands - expert Politics 11 April 20:30
Northeastern Iranian Prov exports $3b non-oil products Business 11 April 20:15
Kazakhstan reveals plans on rising petrochemicals production Oil&Gas 11 April 20:11
Int'l community should be involved in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - expert Politics 11 April 20:07
Azerbaijani FM takes part in round table organized by ADA University (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 20:06
All news