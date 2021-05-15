Iran to hold conference on electrical engineering

TEHRAN, Iran, May 15

Trend:

The 29th Iranian Conference on Electrical Engineering is to be held in Iran on May 18- 20 online, and partially - in person, Trend reports via IRNA.

Iran's Irancell mobile operator and 5G provider will attend the conference to identify innovative ideas in power and telecommunication industry, to provide services to users, including 5G and technical studies in 6G and smart object technology.

The conference is aimed to expand technical knowledge in electrical engineering by creating an environment to transfer scientific and expert knowledge and provide latest discoveries and encourage researchers.

Also, short term courses, expert panels , and electrical engineering equipment exhibition will be held during the conference.