Iranian President inaugurates several projects in agriculture sector

TEHRAN, Iran, June. 3

Trend:

The President of Iran Hassan Rouhani attended an opening ceremony of several national projects of the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad.

"Today, over $1.7 billion worth projects, which have created over 16,000 jobs, were inaugurated,” said President Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to the projects he says that 20,000 hectares were rehabilitated through these projects, which will double the income of the agricultural sector and increase agricultural production.

Referring to the importance of drainage projects, he said that land drainage is to turn saline soils into fresh soils, just as we convert saline water into fresh water and provide it to industry and agriculture, so is land.

"During the last 8 years, we rehabilitated over 600,000 hectares of agricultural land by drainage and canalization. With the measures taken in Khuzestan and Ilam provinces, about 300,000 hectares were rehabilitated," Rouhani added.

“In the western region of the country including the Golestan, Sistan, and Baluchestan provinces, great measures have been taken to rehabilitate the land,” said the President.

Recalling the government's measures to rehabilitate water and soil, Rouhani said the government sweetened the water of the Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf and transferred it to the desert areas of the country.

The government built a large railway and delivered fresh water to Sirjan, Kerman, Yazd and Ardakan cities, he said.