Iran's Customs Administration discusses trade with Turkmenistan

Business 16 June 2021 23:59 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Customs Administration discusses trade with Turkmenistan
Iran's Customs Administration discusses trade with Turkmenistan
Iran's Customs Administration discusses trade with Turkmenistan
Iran's Ministry of Industry signs an agreement with Khatam al-Anbiya Construction HQ
Iran's Ministry of Industry signs an agreement with Khatam al-Anbiya Construction HQ
Iran to deliver more housing units - Plan and Budget Organization
Iran to deliver more housing units - Plan and Budget Organization
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Storm kills 2, injures 3 in Cameroon's north region Other News 00:13
Iran's Customs Administration discusses trade with Turkmenistan Business 16 June 23:59
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 16 June 23:36
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents watchTurkey vs Wales football match (FOTO) Politics 16 June 23:18
WB Vice President to pay first official visit to Georgia this week Georgia 16 June 22:51
12 killed in Mexico bus crash Other News 16 June 22:19
Wales wins over Turkey within EURO 2020 in Baku Society 16 June 22:09
Turkmenistan participates in CA+Japan discussions Turkmenistan 16 June 21:46
EBRD aims to contribute to improved level of solid waste services in Georgia Finance 16 June 21:30
Azerbaijani Nar mobile talks ensuring ratio of price, quality of provided services ICT 16 June 21:30
Iran's Ministry of Industry signs an agreement with Khatam al-Anbiya Construction HQ Business 16 June 21:29
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Austria amid COVID-19 Business 16 June 21:26
Russian holding starts second stage of digital transformation of Uzbek fuel and energy complex Oil&Gas 16 June 21:25
Azerbaijani political parties share statement on the signing of Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations Politics 16 June 20:58
Wales scores against Turkey within EURO 2020 match in Baku Society 16 June 20:48
Italy's share in Azerbaijan's oil export disclosed Oil&Gas 16 June 20:21
President of Philippines congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 16 June 20:21
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender for roads construction Tenders 16 June 20:07
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss energy projects in liberated lands Oil&Gas 16 June 19:50
Fans preparing to watch Turkey vs Wales football match at Baku Olympic Stadium (PHOTO) Society 16 June 19:37
Azerbaijan played important role in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan – US ambassador Politics 16 June 19:34
Shusha Declaration will go down in history as exemplary document - Turkic Council Politics 16 June 19:08
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transported via vehicles since early 2021 Transport 16 June 19:08
Dinner organized on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Erdogan, his wife (PHOTO) Politics 16 June 17:43
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 16 Society 16 June 17:41
Citizens of several countries to soon be able to visit Azerbaijan Society 16 June 17:41
Iran to deliver more housing units - Plan and Budget Organization Business 16 June 17:39
Kyrgyzstan, Qatar discuss issues of further enhanced cooperation Kyrgyzstan 16 June 17:39
Azerbaijan confirms 27 more COVID-19 cases, 162 recoveries Society 16 June 17:37
Iran's IKAC shares details on future airport terminal Business 16 June 17:34
UEFA president arrives in Baku Azerbaijan 16 June 17:31
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala acquires 60% stake in Saudi, UAE healthcare provider Arab World 16 June 17:26
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company shares production data Oil&Gas 16 June 17:25
Iran shares data on value of GDP in mining sector Finance 16 June 17:25
Value of Iran's exports from Gilan Province rises Business 16 June 17:25
WalkMe prices Nasdaq IPO at $2.6b valuation Israel 16 June 17:23
Azerbaijan, itself, ensured implementation of UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 - President Aliyev Politics 16 June 17:23
Afghan ambassador notes importance of Azerbaijan in ensuring peace in Afghanistan Politics 16 June 17:23
We would like to see companies from brotherly OIC countries participate in reconstruction process of liberated territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 16 June 17:22
We observe attempts by Armenia to strengthen its relations with Islamic countries - Azerbaijani president Politics 16 June 17:21
We reiterate our call upon developed countries, international donor organizations to providing necessary financial assistance to developing countries - President Aliyev Politics 16 June 17:21
Over 80 resolutions have been adopted by OIC condemning aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 16 June 17:20
EU approves Portugal's recovery plan, first grants seen in July Europe 16 June 17:16
Putin-Biden talks begin in private behind closed doors Russia 16 June 17:05
Turkish president visits grave of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 16 June 16:53
Recent appointments in bp Azerbaijan leadership Society 16 June 16:48
Erdogan discusses opportunities of unblocking Zangezur corridor Politics 16 June 16:44
Russia lifts restrictions on tomatoes import for several more Azerbaijani enterprises Business 16 June 16:36
Another candidate withdraws his candidacy for presidential election in Iran Politics 16 June 16:28
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 16 June 16:28
Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents "Cultural Heritage of Karabakh" book (PHOTO) Society 16 June 16:25
NATO supports territorial integrity of South Caucasus Politics 16 June 16:21
NATO thanks Azerbaijan for its peacekeeping co-op in Afghanistan Politics 16 June 16:16
Shusha to become cultural capital of Turkic world -Turkish president Politics 16 June 16:15
Importance of Azerbaijan's victory to be realized over time - President Erdogan Politics 16 June 16:12
Bread price to increase in Georgia Business 16 June 16:09
Iran sees increase in exports from Genaveh port Business 16 June 16:09
Volume of remittances in Georgia up Finance 16 June 16:08
Exports of Iranian major steel companies climb Business 16 June 16:08
Azerbaijan names cities with high demand for transport evacuation services Economy 16 June 16:07
Azerbaijani liberated lands to be restored - Turkish president Politics 16 June 16:03
Azerbaijan using NAM platform to ensure global security - Assistant to president Politics 16 June 15:59
Former Azerbaijani captive talks about his Armenian neighbor who severely tortured captives in Shusha prison Society 16 June 15:59
Biden arrives at Villa La Grange to take part in Russia-US summit US 16 June 15:58
UN, Azerbaijan discuss opportunities for expanding co-op Business 16 June 15:58
Russia to launch additional flights from Samara to Baku Transport 16 June 15:52
Let whole world know that Turkey to be always close to Azerbaijan – Erdogan Politics 16 June 15:51
Current ties between Azerbaijan and NATO more important than ever - Svante Cornell Politics 16 June 15:44
Azerbaijani president’s statement presented at 2nd OIC Summit on Science and Technology in video format (VIDEO) Politics 16 June 15:42
Georgian Geoflower company launches manufacturing of new product Business 16 June 15:42
Turkish President Erdogan addresses Azerbaijani parliament's special session (VIDEO) Politics 16 June 15:41
New power substations under construction in Azerbaijan's liberated districts - Azerenerji (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 16 June 15:34
Azerbaijan welcomes NATO's role in ensuring int’l security - assistant to president Politics 16 June 15:31
UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target Europe 16 June 15:30
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover continues to grow Business 16 June 15:26
Azerbaijan takes active initiatives to develop relations with other countries – Assistant to president Politics 16 June 15:12
Value of GDP in Iran's agricultural sector up Finance 16 June 15:11
Value of GDP in Iran's oil sector increases Finance 16 June 15:11
Iran positive to reach bigger figures in food exports within next 5 years Business 16 June 15:03
Iranian Minister talks expansion of economic cooperation with Syria Business 16 June 14:59
Most of construction work completed on 'Victory Road' to liberated Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO) Transport 16 June 14:58
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transported via sea in 2021 Transport 16 June 14:57
Plant for production of COVID-19 vaccine under construction in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16 June 14:47
Georgia sees increase in average monthly nominal earnings Finance 16 June 14:43
Turkey wants to see South Caucasus as region of peace and stability - Foreign Ministry Politics 16 June 14:38
Azerbaijan publishes 5M2021 oil export figures Oil&Gas 16 June 14:29
Trial begins in Baku over several Armenians who committed terror in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 16 June 14:22
Tajik authorities continue denying presence of COVID-19 in Tajikistan Tajikistan 16 June 14:21
Public debt of Kyrgyzstan amounts to USD 4 bln 933 mln Kyrgyzstan 16 June 14:19
Azerbaijan's 5M2021 natural gas exports show sharp increase Oil&Gas 16 June 14:17
Turkmenistan conducting exploration work for rational use of old deposits Oil&Gas 16 June 14:12
World needs to reduce emissions by 8% each year, says DNV GL Oil&Gas 16 June 14:12
Nova Resources B.V. acquires remaining KAZ Minerals Shares Business 16 June 14:10
Armenians forced us to dig up remains from graves - ex-Azerbaijani captive Azerbaijan 16 June 14:01
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 16 Society 16 June 13:56
Abu Dhabi's ADQ invests in Indian learning startup Byju's Arab World 16 June 13:52
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 7-June 11) Finance 16 June 13:49
Armenian war criminal Mkrtychyan tortured captives with red-hot ramrod - Former Azerbaijani captive Society 16 June 13:48
USAID promotes agricultural dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 16 June 13:38
Armenians forced captives to eat soil in Shusha - Former Azerbaijani captive Society 16 June 13:28
All news