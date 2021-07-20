Iran`s CAO not to offer any extra flights during holidays amid COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, July 20

Spokesman for Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Mohammad Zibakhsh said the CAO will not offer or add any special flights during the one-week holiday despite an increase in demand for flight tickets, Trend reports via ILNA.



"We will not have any changes in the flight schedule and the flights will be carried out according to the previous plan,” Zibakhsh said.



He added that restrictions on the movement of passengers by public transport and flights have not been imposed for the one-week closure of Tehran and Alborz provinces, so that the demand for tickets has increased.



"Although the demand for tickets has increased, we will not have any extraordinary flights," he said.



Referring to the implementation of health protocols set by the Ministry of Health and the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, Zibakhsh said that so far the airline has been capping the numbers on board its flights to no more than 60 percent of capacity .

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.